Bangash directs best possible cleanliness facilities during Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has said that he will personally monitor the sanitation & cleanliness situation in provincial capital during three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said people should cooperate with the concerned departments in keeping the city clean and healthy. He further added sanitation agencies have been made clear that providing the best sanitation and cleanliness facilities to the public was the top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this during a surprise visit to Water and Sanitation Services Company, Peshawar (WSSP) here on Friday.

On the occasion, Chief Executive WSSP, Zafar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant to CM on the overall situation of WSSP and the objectives for the current year.

Kamran Bangash said that a total of 43 new union councils were to be included in the WSSP, but work was underway on the 10 union councils which were being added as the first priority.

He further said that next week a meeting would be held with the Public Health Engineering Department regarding 10 union councils so that wherever there was a legal loophole, it could be removed.

Expressing satisfaction over the cleaning plan of the WSSP on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, he said that WSSP team was doing its best to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people but still there was room for improvement. He appealed the public to co-operate with the relevant cleaning staff to overcome health and hygiene challenges in provincial capital.

Special Assistant directed the WSSP officials to use all means including social media, telephone and apps to address public grievances.