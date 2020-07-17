UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Directs Best Possible Cleanliness Facilities During Eid Days

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Bangash directs best possible cleanliness facilities during Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has said that he will personally monitor the sanitation & cleanliness situation in provincial capital during three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said people should cooperate with the concerned departments in keeping the city clean and healthy. He further added sanitation agencies have been made clear that providing the best sanitation and cleanliness facilities to the public was the top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this during a surprise visit to Water and Sanitation Services Company, Peshawar (WSSP) here on Friday.

On the occasion, Chief Executive WSSP, Zafar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant to CM on the overall situation of WSSP and the objectives for the current year.

Kamran Bangash said that a total of 43 new union councils were to be included in the WSSP, but work was underway on the 10 union councils which were being added as the first priority.

He further said that next week a meeting would be held with the Public Health Engineering Department regarding 10 union councils so that wherever there was a legal loophole, it could be removed.

Expressing satisfaction over the cleaning plan of the WSSP on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, he said that WSSP team was doing its best to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people but still there was room for improvement. He appealed the public to co-operate with the relevant cleaning staff to overcome health and hygiene challenges in provincial capital.

Special Assistant directed the WSSP officials to use all means including social media, telephone and apps to address public grievances.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Social Media Company Visit All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.