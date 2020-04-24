UrduPoint.com
Bangash Directs TMA Kohat To Install Street-lights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

The TMA Kohat, on the light special instructions of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash, have installed street lights in different areas of the city

Special representative of the Science and Information Technology Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash along with TMA Light Inspector Imran Khan and his staff replaced the faulty lights in Urban 1, Urban 2, Urban 3, Urban 5 and Urban 6.

The people of the respective areas thanked Ziaullah Khan Bangash and TMO Muhammad Shoaib for the initiative of replacing faulty lights and install new lights in the streets.

