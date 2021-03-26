(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday visited university of Peshawar and directed authorities to start admissions in under construction building.

During his visit to University Model school and College and University Public School and College, he directed to start of admissions after completion of work on under construction buildings by July.

He also directed utilization of modern methods to impart contemporary knowledge to students adding development of students and education system was among top priorities of government.

CM aide also agreed to establish forensic laboratory in Peshawar varsity and assured full cooperation of provincial government.

He also assured support for setting up of open air gymnasium in University Public School and College.

Kamran Bangash highlighted significance of technical education in existing scenario and said technical advancement would also pave the way for creating a workforce that would meet current market demands.

He said that academic bloc could also be used for tourism activities with the help of tourism department. He also directed departments of English, urdu, Persian and Pashtu to play a role in promotion of cultural activities including theater.