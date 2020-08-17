Bangash discusses power outages issue with Pesco Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday met with Chief Executive, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company, (Pesco) and discussed with matters pertaining to unscheduled power outages.

Both discussed in detail unannounced and unscheduled power suspension issues in different districts especially in PK 77 area.

Pesco Chief Jabbar Khan assured the Special Assistant to CM that issue of power outages in PK-77 and other areas would soon be addressed on priority basis Kamran Banghsh said he himself was suffering from frequent power suspension issues as he could not ignore his people and sit in an air-conditioned room.

He stressed upon addressing the issue as soon as possible.

The CM's aide also urged upon people to help Pesco in eradicating the trend of Kunda (hook) system saying consumption of electricity through illegal means was prohibited in our religion and against the law of the land.

He said people should also avoid unnecessary use of electricity and conserve energy through its economical consumption.