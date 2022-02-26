UrduPoint.com

Bangash Distributes Degrees Among 580 Graduates Of AUST

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Saturday distributed degrees and gold medals among 580 graduates at the second convocation of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST).

Provincial Minister Kamran Khan Bangash said that he was happy to offer his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and their families and wished great success in future.

He announced construction of two major academic blocks, a girl's hostel and an administration block in the university this year.

He said if you have ideas, Kamyab Jawan Programme is offering easy business.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to provide affordable and quality education to the people for which we have taken the best and historic steps.

Scholarship programs for youth as well as skill development programs have been launched which will improve their market value.

He said youth get degrees but they do not have the skills to do their job which makes it difficult to get jobs for which we will teach them skills in the skill development program.

He said that the present government was doing historical works for the students and announced that the number of scholarships in one year has not been given in the last 20 years.

>