Bangash Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Biquis Edhi

Published April 16, 2022

Bangash expresses condolence over demise of Biquis Edhi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned philanthropist and social worker, Bilquis Edhi.

In the condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and Prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Paying homage to the social services of the late Bilquis Edhi, he said the passing of Bilquis Edhi was a huge loss for the nation, adding a chapter of service and humanity closed with her death.

The provincial minister said she served the ailing humanity and her services would be remembered forever.

