Bangash expresses condolence with KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash Friday visited the residence of Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at Abbottabad wherein he offered fateha over the death of his mother-in-law.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.