Bangash expresses satisfaction over anti-dengue measures

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has expressed satisfaction over anti-dengue measures taken by the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has expressed satisfaction over anti-dengue measures taken by the department.

In a statement issued here Monday, the special assistant said that solid dengue preventive measures were continued across the province since April of the current year.

He said that all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), development authorities and water supply & sanitation companies had also been issued directives in this regard.

He had directed the discarding of all wasted bottles and other items wherein water could stand and cleaning of rotten pipes and water coolers, removal of hurdles in drain water and regular inspection of water tanks.

The special assistant had directed emptying of all artificial or temporary ponds at least once a week and elimination of plants & herbs grown at different buildings or around public places wherein dengue mosquitoes could produce.