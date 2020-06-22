UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Expresses Satisfaction Over Anti-dengue Measures

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:56 PM

Bangash expresses satisfaction over anti-dengue measures

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has expressed satisfaction over anti-dengue measures taken by the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has expressed satisfaction over anti-dengue measures taken by the department.

In a statement issued here Monday, the special assistant said that solid dengue preventive measures were continued across the province since April of the current year.

He said that all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), development authorities and water supply & sanitation companies had also been issued directives in this regard.

He had directed the discarding of all wasted bottles and other items wherein water could stand and cleaning of rotten pipes and water coolers, removal of hurdles in drain water and regular inspection of water tanks.

The special assistant had directed emptying of all artificial or temporary ponds at least once a week and elimination of plants & herbs grown at different buildings or around public places wherein dengue mosquitoes could produce.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water April All

Recent Stories

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

2 hours ago

Portugal Prime Minister reimposes some virus curbs ..

54 seconds ago

Liberia toughens coronavirus curfew

56 seconds ago

President for strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs o ..

57 seconds ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

58 seconds ago

Return of Sirte, Jufra Under GNA Control in Friend ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.