Bangash expresses satisfaction over ETA Test arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash has expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of ETA Test for admission in Engineering Colleges of the province.

This he said, in a statement issued here on Sunday regarding the entrance test for admissions in engineering universities and colleges. Entrance tests are being conducted in engineering colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of ETA, Kamran Bangash added.

He said, all arrangements have been made for a transparent examination process on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given clear orders not to compromise on merit and quality of education.

The examinations are being held in all examination centers including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Kamran Bangash said, adding, more than 8,000 candidates are participating in the Entrance Test.

He said, the security and other facilities have been provided at examination centers on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and officers of the Higher Education Department are in charge of supervising the tests in the examination centers. For the smooth conduct of the Entrance Test, holidays of all officers of higher education department have been canceled.

Kamran Bangash informed that raid teams have also been formed to curb illicit sources and arrangements have been made to release the results of the entrance test as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted ETA Engineering Entrance Test for admissions to engineering colleges across the province wherein a total of 8148 students including 565 female students from across the province participated.

During the test, strict security arrangements have been made in all examination centers of the province wherein proper implementation of SOPs attached to Corona in all examination centers.