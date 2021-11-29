Bangash facilitates Barrister Saif on his appointment as Special Assistant on Information

Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was an excellent team captain who chose his team members according to circumstances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was an excellent team captain who chose his team members according to circumstances.

Expressing his reaction over the cabinet reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, he said reshuffle in the cabinet was choice of Chief Minister.

He said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, development and resolving problems of people in the province was the first priority of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's agenda could be achieved only with diligent, active and excellent team.

He said tried his the best to serve the province as Information Minister and thanked Chief Minister for reposing confidence in him and encourage him on every occasion.

He also lauded the journalistic community for their invaluable support and help while serving in information department.

He extended his the best wishes to the newly appointment Special Assistant on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and said he is hardworking, talented and experienced person to serve in a better way.

He said that he would provide all possible support and assistance toBarrister Muhammad Ali Saif in discharge of his responsibilities.