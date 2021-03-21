Bangash flays PML-N for organizing convention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of KP Government and Special Assistant to CM on Information, Kamran Bangash Sunday criticized PML-N for organizing youth convention during the severe wave of Coronavirus.

In his reaction to PML-N Youth Convention, he said that the PTI Youth Convention was scheduled on March 21, 2021, but due to coronavirus it was postponed.

He appealed political parties to not put the lives of people at risk for the sake of politics. He said that the severity of the third wave of Corona is severing with each passing day.

Criticizing Maryyam Nawaz, the Special Assistant on Information said that she did not digest massive development schemes initiated by the PTI government in KP, Punjab and Baluchistan provinces.

He added that PPP had played havoc with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Kamran Bangash said, the ignoring of precautionary measures in the growing coronavirus cases is dangerous and called for keeping adherence to Corona preventive SOPs above the politics.