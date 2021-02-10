Bangash for quality execution of Kaghzai Road project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday inspected construction work on Kaghzai Road in Kohat district and directed the officials concerned to ensure quality of work and in time completion of the project at all costs.

During his visit to the project, the Adviser directed the contractors to try their best to complete the project as soon as possible so that area people could get best commuting facilities.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf believed in serving its people indiscriminately and all available means were being utilized to provide needed facilities to the people.

He further said transparency in utilization of funds would be ensured at all costs and no corrupt practices would be tolerated.

A large number of local people and officials of the departments concerned were present on the occasion.