UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash For Quality Execution Of Kaghzai Road Project

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Bangash for quality execution of Kaghzai Road project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday inspected construction work on Kaghzai Road in Kohat district and directed the officials concerned to ensure quality of work and in time completion of the project at all costs.

During his visit to the project, the Adviser directed the contractors to try their best to complete the project as soon as possible so that area people could get best commuting facilities.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf believed in serving its people indiscriminately and all available means were being utilized to provide needed facilities to the people.

He further said transparency in utilization of funds would be ensured at all costs and no corrupt practices would be tolerated.

A large number of local people and officials of the departments concerned were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Road Kohat Turkish Lira All Government Best

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitte ..

19 seconds ago

Thyssenkrupp sees 'signs of recovery' after virus ..

20 seconds ago

70 acres state land recovered from illegal occupan ..

22 seconds ago

Pak, China planning to celebrate 70 years of diplo ..

23 seconds ago

New Zealand gov't supports more low-emission vehic ..

27 seconds ago

UK pubs urge timeline to reopen from lockdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.