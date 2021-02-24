UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash For Resolving Public Issues At Grassroots Level

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bangash for resolving public issues at grassroots level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government believed in direct contact with people at grassroots level for timely resolving their problems and ensuring provision of best services.

Replying to questions of people in live talk show of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar Center, he said that crux of PTI manifesto was chalking out policies for public welfare and mitigating their problems at their door steps.

He said the concerned officials at Chief Minister Complaint Cell, Prime Minister's Grievances Cell, Inspect General Complaint Cell and all other departments had been directed to provide best services to the people without any delay.

He said the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had given special instructions to public representatives to remain in touch with the people in their respective Constituencies to get firsthand knowledge of their issues and taking prompt steps to resolve public grievances.

Bangash said he personally worked 16 to 18 hours on daily basis for public service as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that suggestions and grievances of public would be taken up with concerned authorities to facilitate them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education All Government Best

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

3 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

6 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

14 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.