Bangash For Setting Up Of Facilitation Centres For Award Of Int'l Scholarships To Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Friday directed the Frontier Education Foundation (FEF) to establish facilitation centres for guidance and facilitation of getting international scholarships by students.

During his visit to FEF here, he said the government was planning to promote technical education in merged districts wherein all technical trainings would be imparted under one roof. Bangash directed to prepare a plan to set up of state of the art business school.

On the occasion, Managing Director FEF briefed the CM's aide on FEF and said the foundation has so far provided international scholarships to over 600 students of the province who were studying abroad.

He further said the foundation was also assisting the students in getting financial support and fully funded international scholarships while 600 students were sent China to learn Chinese language and their expenses are being borne by the foundation, adding that learning of Turkish, Russian and German languages would also be started soon and for the purpose the concerned embassies have been contacted.

