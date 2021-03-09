Bangash for strict adherence to Coronavirus SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday called upon citizen to strictly observe Coronavirus SOPs in order to effectively prevent rising number of cases in third wave of the pandemic.

In a statement, he said that strict adherence to SOPs and safety protocols such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands was the only way to stop spread of Coronavirus.

According to official figure, the numbers of active cases are 2462 with 266 more cases and 4 more deaths on Tuesday.

Total 2122 deaths were reported in the province so far.