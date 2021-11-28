UrduPoint.com

Bangash Griefs Over Martyred Soldiers In N-Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Bangash griefs over martyred soldiers in N-Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers at Data Khel area of North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, Kamran Bangash expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

Terming the incidents of firing on security personnel the other day as a cowardly act, he said the elements involved in these incidents could not escape the grip of the law and they should be arrested soon and brought to justice.

The minister said the security forces always rendered sacrifices for the sake of the country. He assured that the provincial government would never leave the heirs of the martyrs alone.

Related Topics

Firing North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Government

Recent Stories

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

2 hours ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.