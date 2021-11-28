Bangash griefs over martyred soldiers in N-Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers at Data Khel area of North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, Kamran Bangash expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

Terming the incidents of firing on security personnel the other day as a cowardly act, he said the elements involved in these incidents could not escape the grip of the law and they should be arrested soon and brought to justice.

The minister said the security forces always rendered sacrifices for the sake of the country. He assured that the provincial government would never leave the heirs of the martyrs alone.