Bangash inaugurates e-bidding, says new system to ensure transparency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash on Saturday inaugurated e-bidding system for contracts of development works to bring transparency in contracts bidding process directed by the Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

Sharing details and significance of e-bidding system, Kamran Bangash said Peshawar Development Authority has introduced e-bidding system to bring transparency in awarding contracts for development projects. He said through this system auction of contract for Hayatabad Detour Phase-2 has been carried out.

The project, he said, would cost Rs 1.5 billion, adding, the project would prove much significant and would be completed within the shortest possible time.

He informed that the Chief Minister would soon inaugurate theproject. Through the project heavy traffic would be diverted from residential areas of Hayatabad and ensuring an environment friendly traffic network to people.

He said e-bidding was a step forward towards e-governance so that official affairs could be handled in the shortest possible time. Through e-bidding contractors would now get work contracts transparently and without paying repeated visits to offices, adding, this would also help complete uplift projects in less possible time.

Bangash said the KP government was making efforts to provide best possible services to its people through e-governance that would not only improve functioning of the Local Government Department but also eliminate corruption from society.