Bangash Inquired After Health Of Blasts' Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash here Saturday visited Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the health of blasts' injured.

He met with each injured person and assured them of providing the best healthcare facilities.

He also talked with heirs of the victims and extended his cooperation in this need of hour.

Kamran Bangash termed the Qissa Khwani blast as an act of barbarism of anti-state evils to sabotage peace in the region, adding however, they would never accomplish their nefarious designs. He said that the entire nation was grief while the enemy would be brought intoHe directed paramedic staff to look after the injured by giving them extra ordinary healthcare.

>