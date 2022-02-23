PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday appreciated a historic reform package and landmark incentives announced by the Federal government for development of IT sector in the country.

He said that decision made to allow IT companies and freelancers to retain 100% amount of remittances received through proper banking channels will boost IT sector.

Appreciating vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for growth of IT sector and software export , he said that Prime Minister has directed the concerned authorities to develop special technology zones on a fast-track basis in Islamabad as well as all provincial capitals to create hubs of technology innovations.

In the first phase, different sectors in Islamabad would be declared as special technology zones so that IT firms and freelancers could avail of benefits offered by Special Technology Zones Authority.

He said that special technology zones being developed all across the country would be home to science and technology parks, manufacturing units, research and development centers of global tech companies and software houses.