UrduPoint.com

Bangash Lauds PM's Vision For Growth Of IT Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Bangash lauds PM's vision for growth of IT sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday appreciated a historic reform package and landmark incentives announced by the Federal government for development of IT sector in the country.

He said that decision made to allow IT companies and freelancers to retain 100% amount of remittances received through proper banking channels will boost IT sector.

Appreciating vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for growth of IT sector and software export , he said that Prime Minister has directed the concerned authorities to develop special technology zones on a fast-track basis in Islamabad as well as all provincial capitals to create hubs of technology innovations.

In the first phase, different sectors in Islamabad would be declared as special technology zones so that IT firms and freelancers could avail of benefits offered by Special Technology Zones Authority.

He said that special technology zones being developed all across the country would be home to science and technology parks, manufacturing units, research and development centers of global tech companies and software houses.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

10 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

10 minutes ago
 Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Download ..

Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Downloads on Day 3 After Launching

10 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' exp ..

Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' export in 1st half

10 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COV ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>