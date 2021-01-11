UrduPoint.com
Bangash Rejects Issuance Of Fake Degrees By ICUP

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that the impression of issuance of fake degrees by Islamic College University Peshawar (ICUP) was baseless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Monday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that the impression of issuance of fake degrees by Islamic College University Peshawar (ICUP) was baseless.

Responding the call attention notice of Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Kamran Bangash said that the issue of Islamia College University was the matter of great concern and was taken seriously.

He said that departmental action was taken on the issue while Chancellor, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also directed to investigate the matter.

The issue emerged due to differences among some employees of the varsity and officers at the University said Kamran Bangash.

Earlier, MPA of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayatullah Khan pointed out that hundreds of fake degrees were allegedly issued by Islamia College University and needed attention of the government.

