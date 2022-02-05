Bangash resolves to support Kashmiris in struggle to get freedom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that people of the country fully support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that people of the country fully support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

In a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Kashmiris would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support in their struggle against Indian oppression.

He said that international organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in Kashmir and help resolve Kashmir issue according to wishes of people living in occupied valley.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was meant to highlight dilemma of innocent people and aware world community about the ongoing oppression of Kashmiris.

Bangash said that Prime Minister has raised voice for Kashmiris at every available forum and added that we would continue supporting Kashmiris in their struggle to get freedom.