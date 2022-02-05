UrduPoint.com

Bangash Resolves To Support Kashmiris In Struggle To Get Freedom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Bangash resolves to support Kashmiris in struggle to get freedom

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that people of the country fully support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that people of the country fully support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

In a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Kashmiris would be provided moral, political and diplomatic support in their struggle against Indian oppression.

He said that international organizations should take notice of Indian brutalities in Kashmir and help resolve Kashmir issue according to wishes of people living in occupied valley.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was meant to highlight dilemma of innocent people and aware world community about the ongoing oppression of Kashmiris.

Bangash said that Prime Minister has raised voice for Kashmiris at every available forum and added that we would continue supporting Kashmiris in their struggle to get freedom.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Moral

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

12 minutes ago
 Feb-5 is day to expose brutal face of Modi govt be ..

Feb-5 is day to expose brutal face of Modi govt before world: Commissioner Multa ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 177,282 New COVID-19 Cases, 714 De ..

Russia Confirms 177,282 New COVID-19 Cases, 714 Deaths - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for its all-out su ..

Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for its all-out support to Kashmir cause

4 minutes ago
 Another private school sealed at G-15/3 after shar ..

Another private school sealed at G-15/3 after sharp increase in Covid cases

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles in Villag ..

Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles in Village Near Line of Contact in Donb ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>