Bangash reviews projects of Creative Innovative Unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Creative Innovative Unit office, Directorate of Science and Technology to review the ongoing project activities.

He was briefed on the progress of the project in the second quarter,the targets for the third quarter and the milestones achieved so far.

Ziaullah Bangash was also apprised of the links established with the concerned organizations for mutual cooperation in the field of Science and Technology.

In addition, he directed the CIU team members to maintain the momentum of the ongoing activities.