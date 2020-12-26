Bangash says Maulana follow democracy in his party

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash while criticizing the undemocratic attitude of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the PDM chairman speaks about democracy in the country but did not follow it in his own party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash while criticizing the undemocratic attitude of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the PDM chairman speaks about democracy in the country but did not follow it in his own party.

Maulana should hold long march for the restoration of democracy in his party. He said that few leaders of JUIF criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman then he expelled them from party like a dictator.

In a statement issued here the spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the SOPs issued by government and were playing with the health of people in this connection.

He said that the opposition leaders never thought about the poor segment of the society and enjoying London.

He said that the resignations of the opposition would not affect the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that they opposition should wait the results of by-elections.

He said that the people have come to know holding of PDM's public meetings to get NRO but the government will never give a clean chit to the corrupt elements who looted the public money.

