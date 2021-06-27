UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Says Negotiations With Jani Khel's Tribesmen Successful

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bangash says negotiations with Jani Khel's tribesmen successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information , Kamran Bangash on Sunday said negotiations with protesting Jani Khel tribesmen had been successful through efforts of people, provincial government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that a seven-member grand-jirga had been set up to address all the demands and issues of of our own people on time.

"Today peace has won and the miscreants have been defeated once again", he said.

The Jani Khel tribesmen were holding sit-in after unknown gunmen killed Malik Naseeb in Zindi Alikhel area of Janikhel, Bannu district on May 31.

The killing sparked protests as the tribesmen and relatives of the slain tribal elder placed the body outside the police station building and refused burial until his killers were arrested and demanded implementation of a peace agreement signed with tribal elders earlier in March.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Police Station March May Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

22 minutes ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

1 hour ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

2 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.