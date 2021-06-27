PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information , Kamran Bangash on Sunday said negotiations with protesting Jani Khel tribesmen had been successful through efforts of people, provincial government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that a seven-member grand-jirga had been set up to address all the demands and issues of of our own people on time.

"Today peace has won and the miscreants have been defeated once again", he said.

The Jani Khel tribesmen were holding sit-in after unknown gunmen killed Malik Naseeb in Zindi Alikhel area of Janikhel, Bannu district on May 31.

The killing sparked protests as the tribesmen and relatives of the slain tribal elder placed the body outside the police station building and refused burial until his killers were arrested and demanded implementation of a peace agreement signed with tribal elders earlier in March.