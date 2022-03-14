Bangash sees foreign hand in incidents of terrorism; calls for unity

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Monday said that Kocah Risaldar blast was an attempt by anti state elements to sabotage peace, harmony and development in the country besides spoiling the image of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash Monday said that Kocah Risaldar blast was an attempt by anti state elements to sabotage peace, harmony and development in the country besides spoiling the image of the country.

Winding up debate in the province assembly here on Kocha Risaldar blast and overall security situation in the province, he said the country was passing through a challenging situation however the a major reduction was witnessed in incidents of terrorism in the country due to timely intelligence and action by the security forces.

He said that it was high time to remain united against the anti state elements and give a strong message to them that the whole nation stands unite against the menace of terrorism and extremism, adding that soon after the incident of Kocha Risaldar hundreds of people irrespective of their religious, political or any other affiliation gathered at hospitals and donated bloods for the injured persons.

He said all the sects showed solidarity with the victims due to which the enemies of the state were highly disappointed, adding that provincial ministers also visited the victims at the hospitals and ensured all possible treatment to them.

Bangash said that two police personnel embraced martyrdom in the incident. He told the House that since 2014 as many as 780 cases of terrorism were registered and 1200 terrorists were apprehended, over 142 were condemned by courts while 75 were killed in encounters.

The minister said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists in Jamrud during an intelligence based operation and recovered huge cache of arms from their custody including 26 suicidal jackets.

He deplored that none of opposition leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asfandyar Wali, Bilawal, Shahbaz visited the victims after the incident rather they stated criticizing the government for political motives.

Earlier, ANP MPA Khushdil Khan said that protection of lives and properties of masses was the main responsibility of the government, adding that the government should inform the House about the update in the investigation into the Kocha Risaldar incident.

He said that the recurrent incidents of terrorism in different part of the country and an increase in incidents of target killing have put a question mark on the performance of the government.

PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai said that the terrorists had no affiliation with any religion, faith and sect rather they were mercenaries who kill people for a few pennies.

She said that KP police officials were getting less salaries as compared to the police salary in Punjab province despite the fact that they were performing 72 hours duty. She demanded making the police uniform bullet proof.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that the incidents of target killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and terrorism have made the life miserable in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that unfortunately the people are being killed in the name of religion.

He demanded payment of the Shuhada package for martyrs of Kocha Risaldar blast.