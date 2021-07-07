Bangash, Senator Mohsin Aziz express grief over sad demise of Dilip Kumar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash and nephew of Dilip Kumar, Senator Mohsin Aziz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of son of Peshawar and Bollywood legend Yousuf Khan also known as Dilip Kumar.

In his condolence message, Kamran Bangash said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government were equally grieved over the death of Dilip Kumar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy.

Bangash said that Dilip Kumar had great love and affection for his ancestral city Peshawar, adding that the city of Peshawar would always remember him and he would live in hearts and minds of people forever.

The legendary star Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98.

He had been admitted at hospital on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness, confirmed by his spokesperson Faisal Farooqi on his twitter account.

Meanwhile, the nephew of Dilip Kumar, Senator Mohsin Aziz also expressed condolence over the sad demise and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. He said Dilip Kumar was a very loving, decent and educated personality.

The absentia funeral prayer of Yousuf Khan would be offered at his ancestral place "Mohala Khudadad" in Peshawar city at the time to be fixed for funeral prayer in Mumbai.

The Peshawar Press Club also announced three-day mourning for the Bollywood star where Fateha would be held and condolence reference would also be arranged.