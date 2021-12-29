Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor ticket statement

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday served legal notice to former Nazim TM Town III, Peshawar, Arbab Muhammad Ali Khan over his statement that PTI Mayor ticket was sold for RS. 70 million.

Arbab Muhammad Ali in his video message and statement on tv channels said that PTI ticket for mayor Peshawar was sold for Rs. 70 million and that Kamran Bangash got Rs. 20 and Governor Shah Farman Rs. 50 million.

In the legal notice, Arbab Muhammad Ali was asked to offer unconditional apology within a week for defamatory remarks and false allegations, otherwise criminal defamation suit as well as a civil suit for damages Rs. 500 million will be initiated.