UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Slams PPP Over Resignation Of Bilawal's Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Bangash slams PPP over resignation of Bilawal's spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Kamran Bangash Sunday said that after silence of Mariam Nawaz's spokesman Mohammad Zubair now Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of PPP's chairman Bilawal Bhutto had resigned.

Talking to media persons here, he said the spokesmen of two major political parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not defend the malicious statements of their leaders so one preferred silence while the other resigned.

He said it was evident of the fact that the leadership of PDM was only misleading the people through their anti-state statements because the participation of masses in their Peshawar and Multan gathering remained very disappointing.

Bangash said that those who were claiming to get the government's resignation could not stop their own colleagues from tendering resignation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating the expe ..

56 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

1 hour ago

Educating a changed world: Expo 2020 and Dubai Car ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in the Gulf, Arab and the Eastern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME, Pipeline sign MoU to promote overall ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.