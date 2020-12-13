PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Kamran Bangash Sunday said that after silence of Mariam Nawaz's spokesman Mohammad Zubair now Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of PPP's chairman Bilawal Bhutto had resigned.

Talking to media persons here, he said the spokesmen of two major political parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not defend the malicious statements of their leaders so one preferred silence while the other resigned.

He said it was evident of the fact that the leadership of PDM was only misleading the people through their anti-state statements because the participation of masses in their Peshawar and Multan gathering remained very disappointing.

Bangash said that those who were claiming to get the government's resignation could not stop their own colleagues from tendering resignation.