Bangash Terms Budget As 'people Friendly "

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

Bangash terms budget as 'people friendly

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that federal budget 2021-22 was people-friendly with more incentives for poor and middle class and focus on revenue generations and development activities across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that Federal budget 2021-22 was people-friendly with more incentives for poor and middle class and focus on revenue generations and development activities across the country.

In his reaction over the budget, he said that it was the best budget in present circumstances keeping in view ground realities of our economic situation.

He said that substantial amount of Rs. 260 billion has been allocated for Ehsaas program to alleviate poverty and help needy people especially widows and orphans.

He appreciated the government decision to increase minimum wages of laborers to Rs.20, 000 which will give them much needed relief.

Bangash said that increase of development budget from Rs 630 billion to Rs 900 billion will create more employment opportunities.

He welcomed the decision of the federal government to allocate Rs 54 billion for merged districts to launch development schemes to bring these areas at par with other areas of the country.

Kamarn Bangash said that GDP growth rate target of 4.8 percent for the next fiscal year is achievable due prudent economic policies of the government.

He said that businessmen, corporate bodies and economic experts have appreciated the budget to achieve economic growth .

He said that growth of industry: by 3.5 percent , manufacturing: 8.7 percent, construction sector: 8.3 percent, service Sector: 4.43 percent is a big achievement despite Covid-19 situation which hampered economic activities due to lockdown situation.

He said that major relief and tax reduction is given to other sectors for revival of economy and creating more job opportunities

