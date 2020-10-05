UrduPoint.com
Bangash Terms Teachers As Mentor Of Young Minds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash Monday paid rich tribute to teachers, saying, they prepare young minds to successfully overcome future challenges in every field.

In a statement in connection with World Teachers' Day, he said "Teaching is the oldest profession in the world responsible for the evolution of mankind in every era. Distributing knowledge and crafting young brains to excell in their fields, I wish a happy teacher's day to every mentor out there." He said our religion and society gave great respect and importance to teaching profession as they prepare future builders of the nation by imparting them knowledge and education.

He said the responsibility of teachers was more challenging in COVID-19 scenario by adopting new teaching methods in order to ensure no learner was left behind for learning.

The theme for World Teachers' Day 2020 is "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future." As the COVID-19 pandemic affected the education process, it created challenges for teachers across the world. It created a need to revisit the method of giving education. Teachers have had a significant duty in providing remote learning and making education accessible.

