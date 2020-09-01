UrduPoint.com
Bangash To Listen Public Grievances At CM's Compliant Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Bangash to listen public grievances at CM's Compliant Cell

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash will personally listen the public grievances at "Khpal Chief Minister's Complaints Cell" on Wednesday

Kamran Bangash in a statement said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has shown personal interest in hearing and resolving the grievances of the people and that was the reason for establishing complaints cell.

He said that public complaints as well as suggestions could also be listened through complaint cell.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan always valued direct dialogue with people regarding their problems that was why "Khapal Chief Minister's Complaints Cell', was set up to address grievances related to government departments.

Kamran Bangash said that complaints would listened against all government, semi-government and private organizations through telephone number 1800 at Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, besides giving suggestions and opinions regarding their improvement.

He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, cabinet ministers and head of departments would sit in the cell to hear the public grievances in order to take prompt steps to address their problems.

Kamran Bangash will hear grievances against local government at 11 am at Chief Minister Complaint Cell.

