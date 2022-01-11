UrduPoint.com

Bangash To Take Measures For Promotion Of Sports' Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Bangash to take measures for promotion of sports' activities

KP Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that all-out measures are being taken for promotion of sports activities and equal opportunities are being provided to women and men in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that all-out measures are being taken for promotion of sports activities and equal opportunities are being provided to women and men in the province.

He said that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman, wants Pakistan to show its mettle in all sports worldwide.

He expressed these views at the inaugural function of HEC Inter University Badminton Championship held at Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College Dr. Gul Majeed, renowned poet Abasin Yousafzai, Director Sports Ali Hoti and Director Sports female Rashida Ghaznavi were also present on the occasion Provincial Minister said that Islamia College University has always maintained its history by introducing the best sportsmen including top cricketer of today's Pakistan team Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan team.

Similarly, he said that five players in German cricket and three players in the Oman cricket team are from Islamia College University, which is an honor for the college.

He said that Islamia College University has always taken a lead in sports and its players are our ambassadors in the world.

He said they will soon be organizing sports competitions in public and private sector universities in collaboration with the Sports Department.

The best performing players in these sports competitions will also be introduced at the international level.

The provincial minister said that the young generation is being provided ample opportunities for sports. By promoting sports activities, the younger generation could be protected from extremism, drugs and other negative activities.

He said that youth is the future of the nation and youth should participate in sports along with quality education and make the country and the nation proud. We will encourage and patronise our youth at every forum.

