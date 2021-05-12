Bangash urges people to strictly follow SOPs during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.

Kamran Bangash, in a statement, appealed to the political and religious leaders to persuade the people for adopting the SOPs in letter and spirit during the Eid holidays.

He said as per the guidelines issued by the National Command and Control Centre, they should refrain from mingling in Hujras and public places.

Coping with the third lethal wave of corona was only possible with the assistance of people, he said, adding the government had issued necessary directives to all the departments concerned in that regard.

The people, he said, should extend complete support to the medical staff, police and others so that the coronavirus could be contained as soon as possible.