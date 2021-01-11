UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Visits Orakzai To Address Public Issues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bangash visits Orakzai to address public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology on Monday visited district Orakzai to resolve the issues being faced by the people.

He undertook the visit on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Ziaullah Bangash directed Deputy Commissioner Kohat to hold talks with elders Bahzoot tribe of Orakzai district to review their claims and Deputy Commissioner Kohat to consult with Mohammadzai tribes on their claims.

He said that steps were being taken to provide internet facility in merged tribal districts and have contacted mobile companies in this regard.

Both the tribes appreciated the government's move to resolve the outstanding issues.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabar, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman , Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, District Police Officer and other officials of relevant of departments were accompanied with the advisor.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Internet Police Technology Mobile Visit Kohat Abdur Rehman Government

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

1 hour ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi Defence Minister visits Wahat AlKarama

1 hour ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

2 hours ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.