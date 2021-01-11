Bangash visits Orakzai to address public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology on Monday visited district Orakzai to resolve the issues being faced by the people.

He undertook the visit on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Ziaullah Bangash directed Deputy Commissioner Kohat to hold talks with elders Bahzoot tribe of Orakzai district to review their claims and Deputy Commissioner Kohat to consult with Mohammadzai tribes on their claims.

He said that steps were being taken to provide internet facility in merged tribal districts and have contacted mobile companies in this regard.

Both the tribes appreciated the government's move to resolve the outstanding issues.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabar, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman , Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, District Police Officer and other officials of relevant of departments were accompanied with the advisor.