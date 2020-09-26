Bangash visits PPC, meets with journalist fraternity

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Saturday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and met with representatives of journalist community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Saturday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and met with representatives of journalist community.

President PPC, Bukhar Shah and President Khyber Union of Journalists, Fida Khattak was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CM aide said that the government is making efforts to safeguard rights of journalists and resolve their issues on priority basis. He said that significance of journalists could not be undermined in the existing democratic setup.

He said that the government would ensure a congenial environment for journalists enabling them to dispose their professional responsibilities in an effective manner.