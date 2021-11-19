Bangash welcomes adoption of Journalists Protection Bill by Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Information, Kamran Khan Bangash has welcomed the approval of the Journalists Protection Bill from the Senate and termed it as an historic steps of the incumbent PTI government.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the provincial minister for information said that the passage of the bill by upper house of the parliament speaks volume of the resolve of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the freedom of press and protection of journalists.

He said, working journalists are the backbone of media industry and this legislation will bring revolutionary improvement in their working conditions.

Kamran Bangash said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government is taking all out steps for the promotion of journalism and welfare of the working journalists.

On this occasion, he congratulated the journalist community of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.