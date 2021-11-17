UrduPoint.com

Bangash Welcomes Approval Elections Reforms Bill From Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Wednesday welcomed approval of elections reforms bill from parliament and termed it a big achievement of the incumbent government

In a statement issued here, Kamran Bangash said that using of Electronic Voting Machine and giving polling rights to overseas Pakistanis was a real change and being appreciated by overseas Pakistanis living round the globe.

Kamran Bangash said that approval of the said bill is the fulfillment of one of the promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan made with the people.

He said that EVM would end the chances of rigging in elections and strengthen the political process of the country.

He said that giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis would further increase the love of their motherland in them.

