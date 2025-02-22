Open Menu

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Observes Int'l Mother Language Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission observes Int'l Mother Language Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi observed the UNESCO International Mother Language Day-2025 at the Chancery premises here the other day.

Echoing the UNESCO initiatives, discussion, art competition and cultural evening were arranged by the Bangladesh Mission to mark the Day.

Diplomats, government officials, UN officials, journalists, business leaders, academicians & columnists, cultural activists, and others including children and women participated at the programs. They enjoyed the cultural evening at the Chancery.

UNESCO has been observing the Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day- 2025 on 21-22 February this year.

UNESCO attaches huge importance to preserve linguistic diversity and promote mother tongues across the world.

Languages are essential to education and sustainable development, serving as the Primary means through which knowledge is transferred and cultures are preserved. With approximately 8,324 languages in the world today, many are at risk of disappearing due to globalization and societal changes.

UNESCO emphasis that multilingual education, particularly for minority and indigenous languages, not only helps learners but also fosters a deeper connection between education and culture, contributing to more inclusive and equitable societies.

The 25th anniversary of International Mother Language Day celebrates a quarter-century of efforts of the UNESCO to preserve linguistic diversity and promote mother tongues.

UNESCO is concerned that in every two weeks a language somewhere across the globe disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. UNESCO estimates that there are 8,324 languages, spoken or signed. Out of these, around 7,000 languages are still in use. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a hundred are used in the digital world.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi has been striving in promoting cultural cooperation and enhanced people-to-people contacts, statement added.

Recent Stories

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

23 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

24 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

24 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

24 minutes ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

24 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

25 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

25 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

25 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

25 minutes ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan