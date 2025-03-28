Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Organises National Day Program
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Bangladesh and Pakistan have been working for wider and stronger bilateral ties between the countries. Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi observed its 54th Independence and National Day .
To mark the day, the Bangladesh Mission arranged an Iftar Dinner at its Chancery premises on the day. Diplomats, government officials, UN officials, journalists, business leaders, academicians & columnists, cultural activists, and others including children and women participated at the colorful and festive event.
Cultural ties, wider people-to-people contacts, exchange of cultural troupe, frequent visits of businessmen were emphasized during the discussion. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S. M. Mahbubul Alam reiterated the initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral relations in multifaceted areas.
At the program Bangladesh highlighted her warmth of hospitality and utmost cordiality. The dignitaries were impressed by the rich tradition and cuisine of Bangladesh.
The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh interacts with the business persons and highlighted the potential of doing trade and business with Bangladesh.
He mentioned that Bangladesh Missions in Pakistan have been striving to achieve USD one billion of trade in near future. He invited the potential business persons to explore new areas of export and import between the two countries. He also invited the potential entrepreneurs from Pakistan to invest in Bangladesh.
He elaborated the foreign investment friendly policies of Bangladesh. Deputy High Commissioner also invited the businessmen and entrepreneurs from Pakistan to participate at the Bangladesh Invest Summit-2025 to be hosted in Dhaka during 07-10 April 2025.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi has been striving hard in promoting cooperation in the filed of culture, trade, commerce & investment, education, scientific & research, health care, and enhanced people-to-people contacts. The Mission assured everyone for wholehearted support in strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relationships between the two brotherly countries.
