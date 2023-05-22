Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, S. M. Mahboobd Alam called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations, measures to enhance them and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said the enhancement of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh was in the favour of the people of the two countries.

He suggested the exchange of delegations to increase cooperation.

Kamran Tessori said that Cricket was the common value between the two countries.

He said that the continuity in the tours of cricket teams could help introduce the new talent.