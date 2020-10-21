UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Envoy Designate Calls On Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :High Commissioner-designate of Bangladesh to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique Wednesday called on Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mahmood here at foreign ministry.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary underlined the historic and fraternal Pakistan-Bangladesh ties and importance of close bilateral cooperative relations.

He also extended best wishes to the high commissioner-designate during his posting at the mission.

