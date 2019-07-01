Bangladesh envoy seeks duty relaxation on jute import

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tarik Ehsan Monday keeping in view big demand of jute in Pakistan , requested the Pakistani government to withdraw import on its products from his country.

Bangladesh was a big jute producing country and manufactured around 300 jute products, he said while visiting an exhibition related to Bangladeshi jute products organized here by Bangladesh's Consulate.

Besides Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rahman; Consular Generals in Karachi from Japan Toshikazu Isomura, from Malaysia Khairul Nazran Abdul Rahman and from Indonesia Totok Prianamto, and leading industrialist were also present, said a press release.

Many jute products were showcased at the exhibition, which included shoes, bags, shopping bags, ladies handbags, floor mates, table mates and many other products.

Tarik Ehsan said his country's private and public sectors had introduced jute products after research and development in the international market.

Jute based products could be environment friendly. Jute packing for the packaging industry was the alternative to plastic polythene, he said.

Deputy High Commissioner Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rahman said after the hard-work of 20 years BD scientists had made jute bags as an alternative to polythene bags which were environmental friendly.

He said in 2016, jute export from Bangladesh valued 960 million Dollars which had been increased to 1.2 billion dollars in 2017, whereas in 2018 the figure moved up further to 1.35 billion dollars.

He said jute was the third largest export item of Bangladesh after textile and leather. Bangladesh had 45 jute mills which were set up in the public sector.

He said Bangladesh had been preparing three types of world's high quality jute, which included linen, saree and other fabrics from jute as well as fancy clothes, bed sheets, floor mates, shawl and other auto accessories. Pakistan had played a major role in the development of Bangladeshi jute industry, he added.