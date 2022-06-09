Bangladesh HC calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The High Commissioner (HC) of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddiqui called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Thursday.

They discussed bilateral issues and matters of mutual interests.

The Bangladesh HC said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh has increased to 40 percent.

The CM said that Bangladesh was our Muslim brother country.

He said that the bilateral trade must be increased further.