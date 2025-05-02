Open Menu

Bangladesh High Commission Celebrates ‘Pohela Boishakh’ Showcasing Cultural, Agricultural Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The High Commission of Bangladesh in Pakistan hosted a vibrant celebration of Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, on Thursday evening at the Silk Road Cultural Centre, highlighting the festival's deep historical and agricultural roots.

High Commissioner Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan welcomed guests and shed light on the origins of Pohela Boishakh, tracing its significance back to the Mughal era.

“This day holds special historical value, particularly during the reign of Emperor Akbar the Great, who institutionalized the Bengali Calendar to help farmers align crop cycles with the seasons,” he said. “The purpose was to provide a clear understanding of the best times for sowing and harvesting specific crops.”

The event was attended by a diverse gathering, including members of the diplomatic community, civil society, and cultural figures. Among the distinguished guests was Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, Ambreen Jan, who joined as the chief guest.

Sharing her personal connection to Bangladesh, Jan recalled her six-year posting in Dhaka, where she celebrated Pohela Boishakh at the Pakistani High Commission and wore a traditional Bangladeshi sari for the first time. “It’s not just a cultural event, it’s a celebration of life itself,” she said.

She lauded the Bangladesh High Commission for organizing the event and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations through cultural, media, and people-to-people exchanges. “We are committed to deepening cooperation with Bangladesh at every level,” she added.

The evening featured a blend of Bengali and Pakistani cultural performances, traditional Bengali cuisine, and vibrant attire. Bangladeshi diaspora donned traditional dress, while live music and folk songs captivated the audience, creating an atmosphere of joy and shared heritage.

The celebration served as a reminder of the deep cultural ties between the two nations and the unifying power of art, tradition, and history.

