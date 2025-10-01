Bangladesh High Commission moves to new premises

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Bangladesh High Commission has shifted its chancery to a new location within the Diplomatic Enclave from

Wednesday (Oct 1).

The mission announced that all services, including consular facilities, are now being provided from the new premises.

According to an official statement, the High Commission has moved to its own building in Block 15, Street 33, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad. The new contact details are: Phone number 051-2279267, Fax 051-2279266, and email address [email protected].

The relocation aims to streamline operations and ensure the continuation of all diplomatic and consular services under one roof.

The High Commission also informed that effective immediately, services such as visa processing, passport renewals, and other consular assistance will be available only from the new address.

The announcement was formally issued by Khadiza Akhter, First Secretary and Head of Chancery, who confirmed that the mission has started operating fully from the new building.

The move places the Bangladesh High Commission alongside other foreign missions located in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, a secured zone reserved for embassies and high commissions. This shift marks a significant development for Bangladesh’s diplomatic presence in Pakistan.