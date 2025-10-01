Bangladesh High Commission Moves To New Premises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Bangladesh High Commission has shifted its chancery to a new location within the Diplomatic Enclave from
Wednesday (Oct 1).
The mission announced that all services, including consular facilities, are now being provided from the new premises.
According to an official statement, the High Commission has moved to its own building in Block 15, Street 33, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad. The new contact details are: Phone number 051-2279267, Fax 051-2279266, and email address [email protected].
The relocation aims to streamline operations and ensure the continuation of all diplomatic and consular services under one roof.
The High Commission also informed that effective immediately, services such as visa processing, passport renewals, and other consular assistance will be available only from the new address.
The announcement was formally issued by Khadiza Akhter, First Secretary and Head of Chancery, who confirmed that the mission has started operating fully from the new building.
The move places the Bangladesh High Commission alongside other foreign missions located in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, a secured zone reserved for embassies and high commissions. This shift marks a significant development for Bangladesh’s diplomatic presence in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered44 seconds ago
-
Floods are a national issue beyond politics: Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry47 seconds ago
-
Bangladesh High Commission moves to new premises54 seconds ago
-
Ali Pervaiz meets senior leadership from international and local energy sector58 seconds ago
-
Six held in police crackdown in Gujrat1 minute ago
-
Ethiopian envoy awarded honorary PhD degree11 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari calls for urgent action on breast cancer awareness in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
PFA seals milk centre in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in family dispute in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
LHC raised objections on Sheikh Rashid's petition against May 9 cases21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm resolve to curb narcotics trade21 minutes ago
-
DINAR Cancer Hospital launches month-long awareness campaign for cancer31 minutes ago