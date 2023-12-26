Open Menu

Bangladesh High Commissioner Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 08:37 PM

High Commissioner of People's Republic of Bangladesh to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and education during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023)

The Honorary Consul General of Bangladesh Qazi Humayun Fareed was also present on the occasion, says a handout issued here by the Governor's media team.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Bangladesh High Commissioner expressed concern over the Israeli bombardment and atrocities on the Palestinian people.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the circumstances under which Bangladesh was separated reminded of a painful past. He said Pakistan and Bangladesh have once been a nation and country, and both of them share common faith, history, and culture.

The Governor Punjab said both countries can move forward as good neighbours, adding that goodwill existing between both countries needs to be translated into even stronger economic, trade, investment, educational, and cultural linkages to the benefit of both nations.

He said it is heartening to know that Pakistani medical and dental students are studying in Bangladesh on scholarships. He said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations in the educational institutions of the two countries. He said that he would also talk to the Higher Education Commission for scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Pakistani educational institutions.

The Governor Punjab further said that there is a need to promote trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh in textile and other sectors.

On this occasion, the Governor also appreciated the services of Honorary Consul General of Bangladesh Qazi Humayun Fareed.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique said that the volume of trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan is improving.

He said that positive progress is being made in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of defence, trade, and education. He said that Bangladesh is keen to expand trade relations with Pakistan.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner said that steps are being taken to improve the facility of obtaining Bangladesh visas for Pakistanis, especially employment visas.

