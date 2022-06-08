UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh High Commissioner Sees Potential In Bilateral Trade With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bilateral trade with Pakistan

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui on Wednesday said the trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon cross one billion dollars mark

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui on Wednesday said the trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon cross one billion Dollars mark.

This year the figure is $880 million, he said while speaking on " Bangladesh: A Journey to Development" at English Speaking Union of Pakistan's program, in a local hotel.

The Envoy highlighted the achievements of his country on social and economic fronts over last fifty years of its independence.

He said the present government was more focused on infrastructure development, economic growth and women empowerment, who were being provided with easy and soft loans through microfinancing.

The High Commissioner said that last year Bangladesh's exports reached $ 50 billion mark

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Exports Hotel Independence Women Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrati ..

British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrations begins in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize fo ..

Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize for blasphemous comments

3 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

3 minutes ago
 President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advi ..

President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advisor

4 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

47 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Assembly Secretariat Empl ..

National Assembly passes Assembly Secretariat Employees amended bill, 2022

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.