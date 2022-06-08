Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bilateral trade with Pakistan

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui on Wednesday said the trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon cross one billion dollars mark

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui on Wednesday said the trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh will soon cross one billion Dollars mark.

This year the figure is $880 million, he said while speaking on " Bangladesh: A Journey to Development" at English Speaking Union of Pakistan's program, in a local hotel.

The Envoy highlighted the achievements of his country on social and economic fronts over last fifty years of its independence.

He said the present government was more focused on infrastructure development, economic growth and women empowerment, who were being provided with easy and soft loans through microfinancing.

The High Commissioner said that last year Bangladesh's exports reached $ 50 billion mark