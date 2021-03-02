UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh High Commissioner Visits Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:50 PM

High Commissioner of Bangladesh H.E. Ruhul Alam Siddique visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday

Talking to the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza, he said Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan and there were deep historic relations between the two countries.

The high commissioner said mutual trade opportunities can be explored in the Construction material, light engineering, surgical goods, sports goods, food processing, Denim Cotton, yarn, tourism, and pharmaceutical sectors.

He appreciated the role of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting trade and business activities.

He added that the trade balance between the two countries has always been in favor of Pakistan, and stood at $700 million where Bangladesh exports to Pakistan were just $50 million.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza said that Bangladesh was an important member of SAARC and the Chamber was ready for any kind of cooperation for the exchange of delegations and holding of bilateral business conferences.

"Bilateral trade can be promoted in the fields of tourism, education, agriculture, IT, and pharmaceuticals. Relations between the two countries need to be enhanced at the level of the Chamber of Commerce", he added.

