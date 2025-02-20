Bangladesh media persons visit PBC, PTV

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A 10-member media delegation from Bangladesh visited the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here, on Thursday.

Radio Pakistan Lahore Station Director Dr Ahmer Sohail Basra briefed the delegation about the working of the radio. He also threw light on Radio Pakistan's history and apprised the delegation regarding various programmes being broadcast currently. Dr Ahmer Basra said that 38 radio stations were working in different cities across the country. Members of the delegation also visited different sections of Radio Pakistan Lahore.

Pictorial documentary of Radio Pakistan was shown to the delegation members in Noor Jahan Auditorium. Songs sung by singers Runa Laila, Shehnaz Begum, Bashir Ahmad were also played. Radio Pakistan Lahore Music In-charge Saleem Bazmi also gave a live performance, which was appreciated by the visitors.

The delegation also visited podcast section of Radio Pakistan besides witnessing the old piano placed in the building. The delegation also had a group picture. PID DG Shafqat Abbas Khan was also present.

Later, the delegation visited Pakistan Television Corporation Lahore Centre.

ptv Lahore Centre General Manager Qasier Sharif briefed the delegation about the working of Pakistan Television and apprised them about various channels of PTV including PTV sports, PTV Home, PTV World and others.

Later, the delegation visited the area where pictures of various artists were displayed. Members of the delegation also visited various studios including morning show studio, current affairs studio etc. At the conclusion of the visit the delegation had a group picture.

The delegation included National Press Club/BSS General Secretary/News Editor Ayub Bhuiyan, Bangla Outlook Social Media Influencer/Special Correspondent Muktadir Rashid Romeo, The Daily Star Diplomatic Correspondent Porimol Palma, The business Standard Sub-Editor Jannatul Tazri Trisha, Daily Jugantor Correspondent Haque Faruk Ahmed, Daily Inqilab Special Correspondent Rafique Muhammad, NTV Chief news Editor Fakhrul Alam Khan, RTV Diplomatic Correspondent Abu Sufian, The Diplomat Magazine Bangladesh Correspondent Golam Saqlain and NTV Online Special Correspondent Zaker Hossain.