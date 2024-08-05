Open Menu

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns Amid Protests

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2024 | 02:53 PM

DHAKA : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2024) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her position after being given a 45-minute deadline by the Army Chief.

According to British media, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for India, and Bangladesh Army Chief Waqar Uz Zaman will address the nation shortly.

It should be noted that after the announcement of a civil disobedience movement by students opposing the quota system in Bangladesh, the total death toll in violent protests has reached 300.

Local Bangladeshi media reports indicate that in these clashes, 95 people, including 14 police officers, have lost their lives, and overall, 300 people have died so far due to anti-government protests.

On Sunday evening, the army announced an indefinite curfew in major cities, including the capital Dhaka, and internet services have been shut down due to the protests. The government has also declared a public holiday from Monday to Wednesday nationwide.

On the other hand, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had declared the students who started the civil disobedience movement as terrorists.

Earlier, Army Chief Waqar Uz Zaman told officers at the military headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday that the Bangladesh Army is a symbol of public trust.

In a statement issued by the army, the Army Chief said that the army has always stood with the people and will continue to do so for the sake of the public and in any need of the state.

76-year-old Hasina has been ruling Bangladesh since 2009 and had won the fourth consecutive election in January without any opposition, as the country’s main opposition party, the National Party, boycotted the elections.

Human rights organizations allege that Sheikh Hasina is strengthening her grip on power by misusing state institutions and is involved in inhumane actions, including extrajudicial killings of opposition activists, to eliminate opposition.

